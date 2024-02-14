Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 158669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
