AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Review

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.56% 7.98% 4.51% Easterly Government Properties 10.64% 2.15% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.77 billion 8.83 $928.83 million $6.55 26.28 Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 3.72 $31.47 million $0.33 34.79

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 9 6 0 2.40 Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus target price of $196.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Easterly Government Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

