Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,633.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 505,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,567. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

