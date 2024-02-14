Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.45. Avantor shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,207,010 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 537,730 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

