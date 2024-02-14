Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-$2.65 EPS.

Avient Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

