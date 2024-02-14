Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after buying an additional 949,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

