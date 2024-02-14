Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $118.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

