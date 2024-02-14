Axie Infinity Price Tops $7.86 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $69.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.86 or 0.00015247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,504.74 or 0.99877345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013513 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00177054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00024612 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,246,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,242,251.51378316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.64862978 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $61,414,717.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.