AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.59. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

