Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.47% of Axonics worth $70,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 359.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 192,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,623. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

