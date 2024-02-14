Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.67 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

