Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

