Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.44 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance
LON BCPT opened at GBX 79 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock has a market cap of £554.22 million, a PE ratio of -280.36 and a beta of 0.85. Balanced Commercial Property has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16).
Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile
