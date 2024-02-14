Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,437. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

