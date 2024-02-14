Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Diageo were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

DEO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

