Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Relx were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 674,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.