Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.95. 617,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.96. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

