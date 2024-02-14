Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in American Tower were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.13. The company had a trading volume of 495,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.44%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

