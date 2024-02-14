Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 148.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average is $274.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

