Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

