Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 616,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,401. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.