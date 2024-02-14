Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.93 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $356.63. The stock had a trading volume of 917,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,412. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.30 and a 200-day moving average of $324.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $354.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

