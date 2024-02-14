Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 1,158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89. The stock has a market cap of $365.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

