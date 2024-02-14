Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 6,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

