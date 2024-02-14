Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 651 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

