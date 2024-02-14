Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

