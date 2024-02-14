Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ABX opened at C$19.18 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.99.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

