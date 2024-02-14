Barrington Research Boosts Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $160.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.97. 244,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

