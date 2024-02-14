Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,255,000 after buying an additional 1,416,667 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

