Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 45950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Bell Copper Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Bell Copper
Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.
