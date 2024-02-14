Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.52.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.69. 538,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,301. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average is $252.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

