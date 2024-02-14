BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $10.94 million and $209,905.50 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001183 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

