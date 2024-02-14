BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.0 million-$156.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 573,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,408. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

