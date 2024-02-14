BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.72

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 165228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
