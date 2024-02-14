BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.72

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 165228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,476,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,874,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,838,201.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

