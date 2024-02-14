BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

