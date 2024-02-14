BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 447.7% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

