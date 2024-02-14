Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

