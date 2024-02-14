Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $239.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

