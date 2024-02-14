BNP Paribas Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) to Neutral

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE PEAK opened at $16.78 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,123,000 after buying an additional 1,216,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,501,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.