Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,420. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 6.8 %

BWMN opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

