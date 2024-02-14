BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BP opened at GBX 479.75 ($6.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 567.70 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.64.
In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,358.42). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($475.35). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,358.42). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,167 shares of company stock worth $4,777,468. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
