BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:BP opened at GBX 479.75 ($6.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 567.70 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.64.

Get BP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,358.42). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($475.35). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,358.42). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,167 shares of company stock worth $4,777,468. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.22 ($7.97).

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.