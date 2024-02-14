Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1,331.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bread Financial worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 37,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,772. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

