British American Tobacco p.l.c. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.7431 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

