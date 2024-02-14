Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.