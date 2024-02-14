Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target at $120.43

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. CONMED has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

