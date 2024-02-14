Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Target Price at $5.67

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

DSGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.65. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.47.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

