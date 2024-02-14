Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.37. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

