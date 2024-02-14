Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $127.00

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.