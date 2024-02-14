Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.62 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Riskified by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

