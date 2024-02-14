Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Target Price at $67.80

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

